Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $6.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAR opened at $173.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $181.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

