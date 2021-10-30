Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $77,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

AVT stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

