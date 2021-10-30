Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.32, but opened at $38.63. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Avnet shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 1,044 shares.

AVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 73.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Avnet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.