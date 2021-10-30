Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.