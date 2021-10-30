AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AxoGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

AXGN stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $628.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

