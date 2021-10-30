Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 299,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axos Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Axos Financial worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AX shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

