Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in October

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of AZMTF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

