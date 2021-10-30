Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €285.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €285.00 ($335.29) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €280.74 ($330.28).

LIN stock opened at €278.50 ($327.65) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion and a PE ratio of 51.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €262.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €251.00. Linde has a 52 week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52 week high of €271.55 ($319.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

