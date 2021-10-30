Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,302,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 875,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $5,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BW shares. TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

BW stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

