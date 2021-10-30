Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Insider Purchases A$3,510,000.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) insider Matthew Spencer bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.85 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,510,000.00 ($2,507,142.86).

Matthew Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Matthew Spencer sold 40,400 shares of Baby Bunting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.53 ($3.95), for a total value of A$223,412.00 ($159,580.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Baby Bunting Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

