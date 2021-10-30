Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BANC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.19.

BANC stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

