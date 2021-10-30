Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%.

Shares of NYSE BLX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 163,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,123. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

