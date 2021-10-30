Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BKHPF remained flat at $$8.75 during trading hours on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

