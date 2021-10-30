Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 210.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,155,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.23 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

