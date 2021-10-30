Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,771,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $200.65 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $141.34 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.23.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

