Bank of America Corp DE Sells 42,245,663 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,903,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,245,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.75% of iShares Gold Trust worth $1,345,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,734,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 138,009 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after acquiring an additional 109,067 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

