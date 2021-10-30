Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.73.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $133.17 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 254.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 194.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 148.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,139,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $424,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

