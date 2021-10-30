Bank of America Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $244.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $954,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 185,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 36,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

