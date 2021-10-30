Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of China had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

BACHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 73,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

