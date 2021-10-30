Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Orphazyme A/S as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORPH opened at $3.89 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

