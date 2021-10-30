Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 366,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,404.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 205,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

