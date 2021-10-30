Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Vision were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,932,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of National Vision by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,793,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of National Vision by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National Vision by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

