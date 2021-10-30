Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) by 829.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PyroGenesis Canada were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter worth $953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth $505,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PyroGenesis Canada alerts:

Shares of PYR opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a net margin of 67.32% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR).

Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.