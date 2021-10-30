Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UI stock opened at $305.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.53. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.87 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

