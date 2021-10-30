Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.78. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

