Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$139.00 target price on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.18.

BMO stock opened at C$134.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$87.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.57. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$78.70 and a 52 week high of C$138.67.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total value of C$3,002,944.39. Insiders have sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474 over the last three months.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

