Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 673 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW opened at $37.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.