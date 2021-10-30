Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

