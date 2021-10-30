Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,742 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Berry worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $773.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

