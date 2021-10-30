Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,369 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KROS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1,191.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,622 shares of company stock worth $5,179,297. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $973.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

