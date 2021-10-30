Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Up 313.1% in October

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 313.1% from the September 30th total of 35,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BAOS stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baosheng Media Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

