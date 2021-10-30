Barclays Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €4.10 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.06 ($5.95).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.40 ($6.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.06 ($4.78) and a 1 year high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.