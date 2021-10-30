Barclays Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $64.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

