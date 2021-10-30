Barclays Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $67.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Shares of MAS opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Masco by 37.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Masco by 11.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

