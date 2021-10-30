Barclays Reiterates “GBX 8,900” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

