Barclays Reiterates “GBX 8,900” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

