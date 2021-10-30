Barclays Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,096.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,377.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,385.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.