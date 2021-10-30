Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,377 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 62,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9,338.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSET shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

