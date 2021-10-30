Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,521 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

