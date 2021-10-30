Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer Purchases 41,000 Shares

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 41,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,471.70.

Shares of BYL stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$64.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.14.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.