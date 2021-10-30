Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 5,406,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,943. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

