Beer Money (BEER) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $291,462.24 and $1,109.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00232082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00096104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.