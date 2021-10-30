Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.20 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £220.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,450.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.71.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.