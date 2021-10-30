Benchmark Boosts The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Price Target to $39.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of BATRA opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $315.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,976 shares of company stock worth $1,421,024.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4,850.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

