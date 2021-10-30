Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €125.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varta presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

Varta stock opened at €133.00 ($156.47) on Tuesday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €100.00 ($117.65) and a fifty-two week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €128.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 53.82.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

