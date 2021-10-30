Berenberg Bank Downgrades Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Hold

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNGBY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getinge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Shares of Getinge stock opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

