Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 622 ($8.13) on Tuesday. RWS has a one year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a one year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 635.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 622.44.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

