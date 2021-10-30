Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Given Buy Rating at Small Cap Consu

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Small Cap Consu in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Small Cap Consu’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.03. Betterware de Mexico has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $50.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 111.13% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its position in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 326,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,325,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

