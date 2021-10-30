Bezant (BZNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $343.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $343.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00229877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

