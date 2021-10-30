BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,558 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIGC. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $869,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

