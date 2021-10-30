Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $107,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,223,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $794.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $771.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $693.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $507.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

